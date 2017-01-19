Big Red, Kroger And Weber Kicked Up Summer Sales

Austin, Texas-based beverage company Big Red reports that its “100 Days of BBQ” summer retail promotion and marketing campaign in Kroger stores in Louisville, Kentucky—with help from Weber—generated a 15.7 percent sales increase in dollars. The goal? A 10 percent increase.

Big Red hosted Weber Mobile Grill Academy classes at the Kroger stores as part of the retailer-exclusive partnership that was designed to drive increased display activity, motivate purchase intent and elevate Big Red’s “equity with barbecue and summer grilling,” according to the soft drink maker.

As Weber Mobile Grill Academy’s first beverage sponsor, Big Red activated more than 25 “5-Steps to Burger Brilliance” classes throughout August and September to teach participants everything from the basics of grilling to new and unique grilling recipes incorporating the soda.

“Participants learned the five key steps to creating the perfect burger on a Weber Grill, how to use Big Red soda to grill onions with a sweet, caramelized taste to top burgers and other dishes and were offered the opportunity to use the same grilling techniques to create vegetarian dishes,” the beverage company said.

Big Red and Weber in-store displays and promotional prizes also were utilized on the floor to drive increased consumer engagement. Prizes included in the promotion include Weber Grills’ Smokey Mountain Smoker and Genesis Gas Grill; Yeti coolers; a BBQ grilling tool set; Meat Church Grilling Spices; and Big Red and BBQ branded T-shirts.

The grand prize in the promotion was a three-day trip to visit iconic barbecue joints in Austin. The winner and three guests enjoyed a VIP BBQ experience that included airfare, accommodations, transportation and “BBQ Cash” to get around and enjoy Austin.

In addition to the sales increase, Big Red unit volume increased 20 percent during the campaign, and the Big Red/Weber shopper marketing campaign contributed to Big Red outpacing CSD category growth in Louisville in 2016.