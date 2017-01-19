North Carolina-based The Fresh Market has introduced a new website, featuring easier navigation and making “it easy to find the information you want, no matter where you are or how you’re browsing,” according to the grocer.

Some of the site’s features include easy access to view top weekly specials and pricing on “Fresh Deals,” the ability to filter weekly specials by department, step-by-step instructions to prepare the grocer’s recommended recipe/Little Big Meal and a collection of recipes by category.

The new website follows the chain’s launch of its new look, which began rolling out at a number of its North Carolina stores late last year. The Fresh Market, which operates more than 175 stores in 24 states, plans to refresh it stores across the country in waves through early 2018.