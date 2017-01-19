ShopRite Supermarkets Names New President

ShopRite Supermarkets Inc. (SRS), which owns and operates 34 ShopRite stores in New Jersey and New York, has named industry veteran Brett Wing president of the company. He replaces Dave Figurelli, who retired this month after 15 years with the company.

SRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative with members who own and operate hundreds of supermarkets in the Northeast under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite and Dearborn Market banners.

Wing brings nearly four decades of experience to his role as president of SRS, where he will guide day-to-day operations and strategy planning for ShopRite stores in the Hudson Valley and Capital regions of New York State, as well as ShopRite stores in New Jersey.

After starting out working as a bag boy at Safeway, Wing forged a career in the supermarket business and rose to executive positions by becoming an industry leader and innovator creating next generation store formats, enhancing customer experiences and leading store expansions, the company says.

“Brett is uniquely qualified to take the reins at SRS and move the company forward in a challenging and competitive environment. He has spent his career in the supermarket business and brings to SRS a broad and deep knowledge of the industry,” said Joe Colalillo, chairman and CEO of Wakefern Food Corp.

Wing arrived at SRS in 2015 and was named EVP. Prior to joining SRS, Wing served as VP of FoodMaxx, a division of Save Mart Supermarkets in Northern California. He also spent 25 years with Cub Foods, a division of Supervalu, working in different roles at locations across the country.