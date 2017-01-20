  • Search 
7-Eleven Adds Pizza For Morning Crowd

The 7-Eleven store at 7 North Telephone Road in Moore, Oklahoma, is among those featuring a kitchen and other upgrades. It was destroyed in the May 2013 tornado in Moore and reopened in February of this year.

Participating 7-Eleven stores now have hot, ready-to-eat breakfast pizza for its morning customers.

Breakfast is the fastest-growing food daypart in foodservice, according to a Technomic consumer survey. Fast-food restaurants have extended their breakfast menu beyond the morning hours and shown sales increases as a result. While some like to eat traditional breakfast foods for the first meal of the day, others choose what’s easy for breakfast—like leftover pizza.

To bring both worlds together, 7-Eleven says it has created a breakfast pizza loaded with smoked bacon, breakfast sausage, hickory-smoked ham, scrambled eggs, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, and peppered cream gravy on top of a flaky biscuit crust.

“This is a hearty option for customers craving a warm breakfast in addition to their fresh-brewed cup of coffee on cold mornings,” said Nancy Smith, 7-Eleven’s SVP of fresh food and proprietary beverages.

During a test at select 7-Eleven stores, the breakfast pizza proved popular with customers.

“Since we started carrying hot pizza, it has become one of the best-selling ready-to-eat foods at 7-Eleven stores,” said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven’s VP of fresh food and proprietary beverages.

A veteran 20-year editor of The Griffin Report who often tours various supermarkets to check out the latest trends. When he isn’t writing, he enjoys sports, his family and young, energetic grandchild.

