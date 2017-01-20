Bain Capital Private Equity has acquired a majority stake in Daymon Worldwide.

Established in 1970 with a heritage deeply rooted in private brands, Daymon has evolved over its 46-year history to become a major retail service provider. Daymon’s expertise ranges from private brand development to strategy and branding, sourcing and logistics, retail merchandising services and consumer experience marketing. The company’s affiliated business units offer a fully integrated retail program, as well as tailored solutions for specific customer needs.

“This transaction is a very positive development for our company, our employees and our clients,” said Daymon CEO Jim Holbrook. “Bain Capital Private Equity is one of the world’s leading private investment firms and has a proven track record for partnering with management teams to provide the resources and capital needed to grow great companies. The firm’s extensive experience in global consumer and retail industries will be key as we work to accelerate the growth of our company, increase our service offerings and expand our services.”

Holbrook added that Bain Capital Private Equity’s expertise will support the acceleration of Daymon’s global ambitions, enabling it to access increasing demand in Asia’s high-growth markets. The firm also brings significant resources, which will present the company with new opportunities to explore strategic acquisitions and accelerate organic growth.

The company’s leadership team remains in place and will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of the business.