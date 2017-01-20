JOH is opening an office in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and has appointed Dan Pavel to lead the unit’s team.

Pavel comes to JOH from BBX Sweet Holdings, where he was sales director. He has brokerage and account management experience working with Target, Walgreens, Supervalu and Nash Finch.

JOH Minneapolis will have a fully staffed team, including account executives across all departments, category management, marketing, financial management, retail merchandising and customer service.

“It is an exciting time for JOH as we continue to expand our services into strategically important regions,” said President and CEO John Saidnawey. “Success begins with having the right people and supporting them completely. We are thrilled that Dan will bring his industry experience, local knowledge, passion and energy to JOH.”