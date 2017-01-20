Save-A-Lot Shuttering Operations In California, Nevada

Save-A-Lot will close all of its stores in California and Nevada.

The company, which Supervalu sold to an affiliate of Onex Corp. for $1.365 billion in cash in December, said in a statement Thursday that the decision was made “after rigorous review and analysis.”

Thirteen corporate locations, a retailer-owned store and the company’s Rancho distribution center will close. The specific stores and their addresses were not announced.

“All merchandise will be deeply discounted starting Friday (Jan. 20),” the company said. “The stores could close in 2-3 weeks.”

The company said the closures, accounting for less than 1 percent of its network, will “free up resources to allow the company to focus on building out markets where it already has a larger, more established footprint of corporate and licensee stores.

“Decisions like these are never easy, and we understand the tremendous impact they have on our team members and customers. The company is working diligently to ensure that our field associates who will be leaving Save-A-Lot have appropriate severance benefits and outplacement services to assist in their transition.”