The Tri-State area’s first 365 by Whole Foods Market store will be in Brooklyn, New York, Whole Foods Market said Friday.

“365 is all about quality, value and convenience,” said Jeff Turnas, president of 365 by Whole Foods Market. “We’re thrilled to bring our fresh new format to shoppers in Brooklyn.”

The unit will be located at 300 Ashland Place, in the heart of the Brooklyn Cultural District. The store’s opening date has not been set.

“We are so excited to bring the area’s first 365 store to Brooklyn,” said Christina Minardi, president of Whole Foods Market Northeast Region. “We opened our first Whole Foods Market store in the city in 2001, and our first Brooklyn store opened in 2013. Now we can’t wait to introduce our new store concept to Brooklynites.”

The first three 365 by Whole Foods Market locations— in Silver Lake, Bellevue and Lake Oswego— opened in 2016. The new concept currently has 23 store leases in development. The next unit is set to open in April in Cedar Park, Texas.

Whole Foods Market’s 11th New York City store will open this month at 1095 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan.