Crossmark has appointed Jami McDermid president, Sales Agency. McDermid joined Crossmark in October as chief client officer and a member of the executive leadership team.

Effective Feb. 1, McDermid will extend her responsibilities to lead the Plano, Texas-based company’s strategy to deliver a “Smarter Way to Faster Growth” for retailers and manufacturers. McDermid will be instrumental to building on the strength of new and extended partnerships and ensuring intimate knowledge of manufacturers, retailers and shoppers to drive stakeholders’ growth, according to the company. McDermid also will be responsible for the integration of relationships, tools, processes and capabilities across the organization.

Eighteen months ago Crossmark introduced a new strategy designed to drive faster sales growth and greater efficiencies for retailers and manufacturers. The company says it has made significant investments and not wavered from its commitment to a “Smarter Way, Faster Growth.” With recent signings and a healthy pipeline of potential new business, Crossmark says it enters the new year poised to build on recent successes and deliver solid performance.

“The traditional broker model has to evolve to deliver greater value for retailers and suppliers,” said Crossmark CEO Steve Schuckenbrock. “Great relationships, a strong culture, new technologies, big data and extensive training are essential ingredients to delivering growth. I am excited that our retailers and manufacturers have supported us to drive better outcomes throughout this journey. Jami is the right leader at the right time; she joins a strong team and will extend our capabilities with both retailers and manufacturers.”

Prior to joining Crossmark, McDermid served as chief business transformation officer at MillerCoors, delivering consistent revenue growth, setting new strategy and rewiring business processes for the joint venture. In addition to leading large sales and marketing organizations, McDermid has extensive experience leading strategic planning for large multi-national organizations and integrated commercial planning.

“I joined the Crossmark team because I see tremendous opportunity to drive growth leveraging the unique combination of talent, insights and technology focused against retailers, shoppers and financial stewardship,” said McDermid. “The challenges that CPG companies and retailers are experiencing in this dynamic industry can be addressed through sales agency alignment and integration—we call it Crossmark’s Smarter Way to Faster Growth. I am excited to lead the team and look forward to many shared successes.”