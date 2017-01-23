Kroger Looks To Hire 10,000 Across Supermarket Divisions

The Kroger Co. says it is hiring to fill an estimated 10,000 permanent positions in its supermarket divisions.

“Kroger’s growth trajectory continues to create opportunities for our people to advance their careers—and to do that in a fun, team environment with great benefits,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s group VP of human resources and labor relations. “We’re looking for associates who are passionate about people and about food, and who want to make a difference for our customers, communities and each other.

“Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career,” he added, noting that about 70 percent of Kroger’s store managers started as part-time clerks.

The company also says that its total active workforce grew by more than 12,000 associates in 2016.

Over the last eight years, Kroger has created more than 86,000 permanent, new jobs. These figures do not include jobs created as a result of capital investment, such as temporary construction jobs, nor do they include increases due to the company’s mergers, the grocery chain says. Kroger and its subsidiaries today employ more than 443,000 associates.

Kroger also hired more than 9,000 veterans in 2016, and has hired more than 44,000 veterans since 2009 as part of its commitment to active duty troops and the nation’s 23 million veterans through “Honoring Our Heroes,” a multi-faceted program the company says it designed to show the company’s deep gratitude to military service men and women and their families. In addition, Kroger says it is proud to have helped the “100,000 Jobs Mission” surpass its original goal in January 2014, seven years early. The “100,000 Jobs Mission” is a coalition of more than 130 companies with the common goal of hiring more than 100,000 transitioning service members and military veterans by 2020.