Schnuck Markets will move operations of its Cool Valley, Missouri, store to the nearby community of Ferguson once the building at 49 N. Florissant Road is vacated by Shop ‘n Save.

Schnucks is the sub-landlord/tenant of the Ferguson building and recently was notified by representatives of Shop ‘n Save that it plans to exit the location when the current sublease expires on March 31. Schnucks plans to complete its move to the building in early April.

The Ferguson site is just more than a mile away from the Cool Valley Schnucks, located at 1225 South Florissant Road. Schnucks has served the Cool Valley community since 1964 and has operated at its current location since 1991.

The company hopes to better serve North County residents at the new location, according to Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck.

“Relocating to the Ferguson location will allow us to bring our unique combination of quality, service, selection and value to more customers in the area,” he said. “We welcome the present Shop ‘n Save customers and believe our Cool Valley customers will follow us one mile north on Florissant Road.”

Schnucks says it also has agreed to purchase the pharmacy files of the Ferguson Shop ‘n Save, effective Jan. 27. Between then and the time Schnucks moves to the new location, pharmacy customers can get their prescriptions filled at the Cool Valley Schnucks Pharmacy or any other nearby Schnucks Pharmacy. Once the move is complete, all pharmacy files from the Cool Valley Schnucks will transfer to the new location.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates eight stores in the North St. Louis County area, employing more than 900 people. Across its footprint of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, the supermarket chain operates 100 stores.