The Kroger Co.’s Mid-Atlantic Division President Joe Fey will retire Feb. 10 after more than four decades with the grocer. Jerry Clontz, currently SVP of operations for the company’s Harris Teeter subsidiary, will succeed him.

The supermarket chain’s Mid-Atlantic Division is based in Roanoke, Virginia; it includes the Richmond, Roanoke, Hampton Roads/Virginia Beach areas of Virginia and Charleston, West Virginia.

“Joe has accomplished much in his distinguished career spanning several supermarket divisions and Kroger’s corporate office,” said Fred Morganthall, Kroger’s EVP of retail operations and and former top executive at Harris Teeter. “Joe is a true leader who exemplifies our values and focuses on doing what is best for our associates, customers and company. The people he has developed throughout his career will continue his legacy for many years. The entire Kroger family thanks Joe for his many contributions and wishes him and his family all the best in retirement.”

Fey began his career as a meat clerk with Kroger in 1972 while earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Indiana University. He was quickly promoted to a variety of leadership positions, including store management, deli/bakery merchandising, and meat/seafood merchandising in both the company’s Central Division and corporate office in Cincinnati. In 1999, Fey was named VP of merchandising for the Dillons Division and in 2008 was named VP of merchandising for the Michigan Division. In 2011, he was promoted to president of the QFC Division. He was named to his current role in 2014.

Fey and his wife, Joy, are the parents of two adult sons and grandparents of three grandsons.

Clontz’s appointment becomes effective Feb. 1.

“Jerry is a proven leader who is passionate about this business and the success of his associates,” said Sukanya Madlinger, Kroger’s SVP of retail divisions. “Jerry has a strong track record of success as a leader at Harris Teeter, and we look forward to his contributions in our Mid-Atlantic Division.”

Clontz joined Harris Teeter in 1971 as a bagger in Marion, North Carolina. He has held various positions of increasing responsibility, including store manager, store director, district manager and regional director. In 1997, Clontz was named regional VP and was instrumental in Harris Teeter’s entry in to the Washington, D.C., market, which included northern Virginia, the District of Columbia, southern Maryland and coastal Delaware. He was named to his current role in 2007.