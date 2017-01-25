Equity Firms Purchase Native Maine Produce & Specialty Foods

RLJ Equity Partners and SJ Partners have acquired majority control of Native Maine Produce & Specialty Foods of Westbrook, Maine.

“We are thrilled to welcome SJ Partners and RLJ to the Native Maine family. We have had a multi-year relationship with SJ Partners and believe their industry knowledge and previous growth by acquisition success are a great fit. We’re also excited to partner with the exceptional leaders at RLJ,” said Joe Pizzo, a shareholder in Native Maine who will continue running the operation.

Added SJ Partners CEO Scott Johnson, “We think Joe and his team have built a solid franchise and look forward to partnering together. Native Maine has an impressive roster of over 1,000 clients with many relationships that date over 10 years, who value its high level of service as well as its deep and impressive product selection (especially its local New England produce offerings). We are eager to work together to create New England’s top fresh foodservice distributor.”

RLJ Equity Partners Managing Director and Chairman of Native Maine Jerry L. Johnson said, “We invest in industry leading companies…Native Maine is a leader in its sector, and we are pleased to become its partner and support its future growth.”

Joining Native Maine as an active board member and vice chairman is SJ Partners operating partner John Lunde, former head of Alliant (and then US Foods) Northeast.