FRANE Bringing Back ‘Taste Of Excellence’ Sampling Event For 2017

The Frozen & Refrigerated Association of the North East (FRANE) is reviving its “Taste of Excellence” for 2017, a family-focused event promoting sampling and new item launches for frozen, ice cream and dairy items.

This year’s event will be held March 1 at Chez Josef in Agawam, Massachusetts. FRANE Executive Director Donna Maglio says the event already is near capacity for vendor participation, and registration closes Jan. 31. Nearly 2,000 consumers are expected to attend. A buyer preview is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m., with the consumer event to follow from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

“Taste” was held many years ago, but two other events in different parts of the state resulted in lower attendance for the event. This year, however, Maglio says she’s looking forward to high exhibitor and consumer attendance and notes that the event is a great kickoff for Frozen Food Month in March. She adds that area grocers and social media channels will promote the 2017 event.

Maglio adds that Taste of Excellence will be annual event for FRANE, alongside the FRANE Feeds the Hungry volunteer effort, its Ryan Marrocco Memorial Golf Tournament and its convention and business conference.