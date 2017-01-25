Exhibitor and buyer registration for the 2017 Fresno Food Expo is now under way. The seventh annual event will include expanded exhibitor and buyer platforms aimed at building greater opportunities for Central California food and beverage companies to connect and do business with retail and foodservice buyers. Nearly 50 percent of the expo show floor already is filled with returning exhibitors, with more than 150 exhibitors and 950 key pre-qualified domestic and international buyers expected to participate, according to show organizers.

Kicking off in the spring as part of an expanded exhibitor platform, the expo will host an exclusive exhibitor gathering that will invite all Central California food and beverage companies who have participated, or plan to participate in the expo, to share in the value of a nationally-recognized business seminar. Additionally, organizers say the expo will continue to include educational training opportunities for current exhibitors throughout the year on varying topics.

“Now in its seventh year, the Fresno Food Expo has helped elevate public perception of the award-winning Central California food region and put a spotlight on our diverse food industry companies who have been recognized by their peers on state, national and international platforms,” said David Nalchajian, GM of the Fresno Food Expo. “To further support and create new pathways for our region’s food industry companies to become recognized leaders and innovators within the food industry, the expo is excited to launch and further develop a year-round network that fosters business growth opportunities for companies both big and small.”

Fresno Food Expo organizers say it continues to attract buyers from around the world. Buyer participation now is five times more than the original participation number when the expo began in 2011—with the 2016 show drawing more than 900 local, national and international buyers—77 percent of which had decision-making authority, according to organizers.

In an effort to continue attracting these types of decision-making buyers, expo officials are touting an expanded buyer platform and will bring in a buyer-focused keynote speaker on July 26, the day prior to the trade show, who will discuss topics relevant to the retail, foodservice and distributor buying channels. This year’s buyer agenda also includes exhibitor-hosted site tours and the expo’s opening reception, Pairings, which offers an exclusive opportunity to make connections with the region’s leading food producers and attending buyers, complete with live cooking stations.

The trade show portion of the expo will take place during the day on July 27, followed by the public celebration, Expolicious, that evening.