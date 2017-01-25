Blaine Bringhurst and Leo Taylor of The Golub Corp., parent company of the Price Chopper and Market 32 supermarket banners, have been promoted in order to “better align functional areas of the company,” according to the organization.

Bringhurst is now EVP of marketing, merchandising and store operations. He joined the company in 2012 as SVP of sales, merchandising and marketing. Prior to joining Price Chopper, Bringhurst spent 31 years at Supervalu in a variety of positions in store operations and merchandising.

Taylor, who joined the company in 2014, has been appointed EVP of administration. He will continue to oversee human resources but also have responsibility for information technology, distribution, engineering, real estate, public relations and consumer services. Taylor has more than 35 years of retail and customer service experience. Prior to joining Golub Corp., he worked for Dunkin’ Donuts’ franchisee-owned distribution and purchasing cooperative National DCEP, where he held executive positions in human resources and administration and ultimately served as its COO.

Both Bringhurst and Taylor will report to Scott Grimmett, president and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32.