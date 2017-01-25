Tyson Foodservice Revamps To Focus On Operator Concerns

To help today’s foodservice decision-makers deal with concerns such as increased competition, rapidly changing tastes and trends, and rising rents and wages, Tyson Foodservice says it is transforming into a customer-centric enterprise that understands what’s “on the line” for operators. To achieve this, Tyson Foodservice will challenge team members to help reduce risk and frustration for operators so they have greater opportunities for success.

This division, named Tyson Foodservice Teams, is made up of small, specialized units focused on its main channels—including restaurant, college and university, K-12, healthcare, convenience, hospitality and military. Each specialty team is trained to actively listen to operators and keep abreast of the economic climate, emerging trends and operational issues that impact them. Ultimately, the goal of Tyson Foodservice Teams is to provide “carefully curated solutions, insights and trusted counsel necessary to help fuel an operator’s success and competitive advantage,” according to Tyson.

“It seems many operators may feel that food companies are ‘out of touch,’” said Kim Cupelli, VP of marketing for Tyson Foods. “We aim to change that perception by supplying our customers with not only high-quality proteins for the center of plate but also experienced, empathetic teams who can play a trusted, consultative role focused on their success.”

In support of this effort, Tyson Foodservice Teams has launched an extensive “What’s on the Line?” marketing and training effort focused on understanding and valuing what’s at stake for operators. This renewed belief system and rebrand includes a new “core credo”; individualized channel teams with unique logos; support and resource materials focused on each unique channel; and a a website revamp with channel-specific content for operators.