Dollar General has opened its first small-format store—called DGX—at 2034 West End Avenue in Nashville, Tennessee, at the corner of 21st and West End. Construction began on the store late last year. Dollar General plans to open a second DGX in Raleigh, North Carolina, in early 2017.

The new DGX store format, which includes about 3,400 s.f. of sales floor space, provides urban shoppers with a focused selection of consumable items and instant consumption options in a compact format, according to the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based retailer.

“We are excited about our new smaller store concept and the opportunity to serve busy city-dwellers with everyday low prices on the essentials they need in a convenient, easy-to-shop format,” said Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos. “The DGX format is geared to meet the needs of the Millennial shopper, which is an emerging and important part of our customer base and will help us broaden our appeal to attract a new segment of urban customers who put a high premium on value and convenience.”

Dollar General says DGX offers customers items geared toward instant consumption, including a soda fountain, coffee station and grab-and-go sandwiches. Additional items include a limited assortment of grocery offerings, pet supplies, candies and snacks, paper products, home cleaning supplies, an expanded health and beauty section and items not typically found in quick-trip stores, including a carefully-edited assortment of home décor, electronics and seasonal offerings. The store also offers a checkout lane geared toward a high-volume, smaller basket size store with the goal of providing a quick and easy checkout for customers.