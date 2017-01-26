  • Search 
Minnesota Grocers Association Hosts First Bipartisan Bag-Off

Rep. Mike Freiberg (D-Golden Valley); Seth Allen, Minnesota's best bagger; Speaker of the House of Representatives Kurt Daudt (R-Crown); Jamie Pfuhl, MGA president; Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa); Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk (D-Cook); and Emcee Tom Hauser, KSTP.

The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) hosted its first Bipartisan Bag-Off this month at the Minnesota State Capitol. This event highlighted the state’s food industry and the impact it has on serving consumers—providing careers and community investments.

The Bag-Off featured four legislators: Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk (D-Cook), Speaker of the House of Representatives Kurt Daudt (R-Crown), Rep. Mike Freiberg (D-Golden Valley) and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa), who competed with Minnesota’s 2016 best bagger, Seth Allen of Chris’ Food Center in Sandstone. The competition was emceed by Tom Hauser.

Baggers truly exemplify the food industry’s dedication to customer service, according to MGA. They are the people responsible for the last experience customers have in a store, and the contest provides an inside look at the importance of this role to industry. Additionally, the contest uses the reusable bag, which demonstrates the food industry’s commitment to consumer choice and the well-being of the communities it serves, says MGA.

A panel of MGA board members judged the five contestants based on speed, distribution of weight between the bags and proper bagging technique, along with style, attitude and appearance. Daudt won the competition with speed and perfect weight distribution. He was presented a trophy and $1,000 to donate to a food charity of his choice within his district. It should be noted, says MGA, that best bagger Allen competed at a slight disadvantage, as he could only use one hand. Allen will represent Minnesota at the National Best Bagger Championship in Las Vegas in February.

MGA also donated $15,000 on behalf of its 2016 Bag Hunger Campaign to Second Harvest Heartland. The donation was accepted by the organization’s CEO, Rob Zeaske.

  Second Harvest Heartland CEO Rob Zeaske and MGA President Jamie Pfuhl.

