Stripes Unveils Next-Gen Stores With New Laredo Taco Co. Design

Stripes Convenience Stores has unveiled what it calls a “redefined customer experience” with the opening of Stripes’ next-generation stores across Texas and Louisiana. The next-gen units feature the company’s proprietary Laredo Taco Co. brand, with the new store design showcasing Laredo Taco’s fresh, authentic food offering as a restaurant destination, with both indoor and outdoor seating. The stores also boast a more spacious convenience store and dining experience, according to Stripes.

Stripes officials say that customers, upon entering the stores, are greeted by the Laredo Taco team. Customers then can watch tortillas being made by hand while taking in the aroma of fajitas cooking on an open-flame grill. Guests also have the option of ordering from touch-screen kiosks.

Another key feature of the design is the introduction of a new Laredo Taco Co. logo.

Laredo Taco Co. has more than 450 locations in seven states, including the first Laredo Taco/Stripes stores in Louisiana opening in December and January.

“When we first envisioned our new store design, we knew based on customer feedback that it was very important that our ‘Made Right Here’ approach came through loud and clear. As a result, the next-generation design brings the tortilla-making experience front and center. That means our customers are able to see for themselves that our kitchens consistently serve up delicious, authentic Mexican food that is made in-store from the freshest ingredients,” said Eduardo Pereda, VP of marketing-convenience brands at Sunoco, parent company of Stripes. “The new design also showcases our much-loved Stripes convenience store offering with a clean, modern interior and spacious aisles that allow our guests to move throughout the store seamlessly as they shop. We know our customers love the variety of our fountain and packaged beverage vaults. Making these high-traffic areas easier to access and placing our check-out in the center of the store helps our teams to assist our customers quickly. Our customers have responded very positively.”