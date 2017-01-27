American consumers will spend an average of $75 for a total of $14.1 billion as an estimated 188.5 million watch the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5. That’s according to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual Super Bowl Spending Survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics. Viewership is about the same as last year’s 188.9 million, but the spending is down from an average of $82 and a total of $15.5 billion.

“With the holidays past us, consumers are looking forward to spending time with friends and family for some good old-fashioned fun to celebrate the big game,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Retailers will help fans prepare by making sure they are well stocked on decorations, party food, accessories and other Super Bowl necessities.”

Of the 76 percent of those surveyed who plan to watch the game, 80 percent say they will purchase food and beverages, 11 percent will buy team apparel or accessories and 8 percent will splurge on new televisions to watch the game at home.

According to the survey, the 45 million people hosting a Super Bowl party should expect a full house, with 27 percent of those surveyed planning to attend a party to celebrate the big game. Bars and restaurants also can expect a good turnout with 12.4 million people planning to head out to watch at their favorite local spot.

More than 43 percent of viewers say the most important part is the game itself, 24 percent cite the commercials, 15 percent want to hang out with friends and 12 percent say the half-time show is their top highlight.

The survey also found that 78 percent of viewers watch the commercials for entertainment and 18 percent say they make them more aware of the advertiser’s brand, but only 10 percent say the commercials influence them to purchase products. Sixteen percent say advertisers should save their money and pass the savings along to the consumers, and 10 percent say the commercials make the game last too long.

“As a favorite American past-time, the Super Bowl is a great chance for viewers to reconnect with friends and family after having a nice break after the holiday season,” said Prosper Principal Analyst Pam Goodfellow. “Even though the number of viewers is slightly down this year, plenty are still planning to enjoy the day by watching it at their favorite bar or friend’s place, wearing their lucky jerseys and hoping their favorite team wins.”

The survey, which asked 7,591 consumers about their Super Bowl plans, was conducted Jan. 4-11 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.