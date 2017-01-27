Foodland Farms enlisted the help of a noted chef, Steven Petusevsky, when designing its new flagship store that opened last year and marked Foodland’s return to the Ala Moana shopping center in Honolulu.

The 47,395-s.f. store is located on the street level of the Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Expansion, beneath the new Nordstrom department store. The store combines “the largest retail space of any Foodland store in Hawaii with a strikingly reimagined food shopping and dining experience,” the company says.

Chef Petusevsky “is driven by the desire to make healthier cuisine more creative, accessible and understood,” according to Foodland. During the year prior to the store’s opening, the chef worked closely with the Foodland Farms team—led by Corporate Chef Keoni Chang—to develop a clear vision statement based on the new store design and create recipes and menus for each venue, including the necessary tools and equipment to implement and execute the plan such as SOP manuals, planograms, signage and branding. Training personnel to provide the kind of personal customer service to fully engage Foodland’s customers was an integral part of the project, according to the chain.

Petusevsky said, “This was a truly unique experience due to Foodland’s strong commitment to local culture, the diverse heritage and distinctive ethnic mix that the menu matrix needed to reflect. Our end goal included retaining local customers yet appealing to a new generation of shoppers. We were charged with creating a model for Foodland to co-exist and excel in the competitive grocery space that focuses on Foodland’s strengths and unique characteristics and offerings.”

In addition to a full-service supermarket, the store features new food stations, including:

• Poke, with more than 20 varieties served daily

• Musubi, Sushi and Bento

• Fresh-made donuts daily

• Naples-style, thin-crust pizza

• Seared & Skewered grilled items

• Shave ice

• Signature sandwiches

• Self-serve hot and cold favorites

• Fried chicken and rotisserie meats

• Fresh juices and smoothies

• Ready-to-cook meat and seafood offerings by butchers and fish­mongers

The store offers casual seating for 100 with free Wi-Fi, The Bar at R. Field Wine Co., a Foodland Pharmacy, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and HI Steaks. Foodland Farms Ala Moana is open daily 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

Foodland Super Market Ltd. was founded in 1948 by the late Maurice J. “Sully” Sullivan and was the first supermarket to open in Hawaii. Today, it is Hawaii’s largest locally owned grocery retailer and the only locally owned supermarket with stores statewide. The company has 33 stores with its newest opening and employs more than 2,500 team members at Foodland, Sack N Save and Foodland Farms stores on four islands.

About Chef Petusevsky…

The chef previously served as Whole Foods Market’s national director of creative food development and co-authored “The Whole Foods Market Cookbook—A Guide to Natural Foods with 350 Recipes.” He continues to influence modern diets and dinner tables, reaching millions of readers as an award-winning cookbook author and columnist/contributing editor for publications, including Food & Wine, Health and Cooking Light. As a member of the Menus of Change Advisory Board for the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) and co-chair of the CIA’s Appetites & Innovation initiative, Petusevsky heads a national leadership collaborative dedicated to advancing culinary excellence, health and wellness, sustainability, and innovation culture in retail foodservice. His company, Steven Petusevsky: Culinary Innovation for the Food Service Industry, works with retailers and foodservice operations nationwide.

*Editor’s note: Find more of the latest Foodservice@Retail news each month in the print editions of The Shelby Report.