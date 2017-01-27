The Hain Celestial Group, an organic and natural products company in Lake Success, New York, with operations in North America, Europe and India, has formed a strategic joint venture between Future Consumer Ltd. (FCL) and Hain Tilda India Private Ltd., with the objective to pursue joint interests in food marketing and development in India.

FCL is the food arm of Future Group, an Indian retail company with multiple retail formats.

“We are pleased to expand our presence in India with the Future Group,” said Irwin Simon, founder, president and CEO of Hain Celestial. “Rajnish Ohri, our managing director in India, and his team will work together with Future Group to provide us with an opportunity to grow distribution of Hain Celestial’s brands and products throughout India with its growing population and our focus on families in a more meaningful way.”

The purpose of the joint venture is to manufacture, market and distribute better-for-you natural and organic products in various categories, including snacks, plant-based beverages and toddler and kids food products under various Hain Celestial brands, including Terra, Garden of Eatin’, Sensible Portions, Dream and Earth’s Best. Hain Tilda will continue to market and distribute products under the Tilda brand.