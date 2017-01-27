McLane Inks Deal To Serve All Of Kroger Co.’s C-Store Business

McLane Co., providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions, has reached a service agreement with Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co. and its 787 convenience stores across 19 states. Kroger’s c-store banners include Loaf ‘N Jug, Turkey Hill Minit Market, Tom Thumb, Kwik Shop and Quik Stop.

Core-Mark currently serves the majority (680 units) of Kroger’s c-stores; that supply agreement expires in April, reducing Core-Mark’s total location count to approximately 44,000.

“We are proud of our successful partnership with Kroger Convenience and, despite the non-renewal, we are excited about our underlying momentum in the marketplace,” said Core-Mark President and CEO Thomas B. Perkins. “We ended 2016 with approximately 2,900 net new locations added in the calendar year excluding our acquisition of Pine State. In 2017 we are looking forward to launching service under our new agreement with Walmart covering 530 locations, as well as other opportunities to capture additional market share.”

Jeff Parker, The Kroger Co.’s president of convenience stores, said Kroger looks forward to its partnership with McLane and “the company’s ability to support our continued focus on the products that matter most to our customers.”

Tony Frankenberger, president of McLane Co, added, “Kroger continues to raise the bar in terms of product and foodservice offerings, convenient locations and customer satisfaction. We look forward to seeing explosive growth and success as the company capitalizes on the many customer-centric offerings that set McLane apart from the competition. Whether it is the centralized control of our procurement and operations that provide our customers superior service and consistency of performance and product offerings regardless of location, to taking advantage of our best-in-class technology to assist in reducing cost and driving efficiency at retail.

“Like Kroger, McLane continues to set itself apart from the rest of the industry and we are honored they have chosen to take advantage of our industry-leading cold chain network, expanded fresh foods program and award-winning category management expertise. We are proud to partner with such a strong leader within our industry and look forward to building the foundation for a long lasting and mutually successful relationship.”