Rutter’s Unites With SOAR For Valentine’s Gifts To Troops

Rutter’s and Support Our American Recruits (SOAR) are teaming up for the 12th year, packing Valentine’s Day gift boxes to be shipped to American troops stationed abroad.

The boxes will be filled with snacks, chewing gum, coffee and magazines donated by suppliers such as Hershey’s, Utz Snacks, Martin’s Chips, Harrisburg News, S&D Coffee, Wrigley’s and Conagra Foods, as well as handmade valentines from area school children and senior citizens. Each box will be sent to a local soldier serving overseas.

The mission of SOAR is to support troops serving at home and overseas, honor veterans and provide a support group for family members of the troops.

“We are proud to partner once again with such a worthy cause, and even more proud of the commitment our supplier partners and team members make to send care packages to our troops overseas,” said Derek Gaskins, Rutter’s chief customer officer.

Over the past decade, Rutter’s has donated more than $6 million to support charities in the local communities it serves.