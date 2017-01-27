Swiss Farms Stores Launch Chef’s Own Fresh Dinner Meals

Swiss Farms, a 12-unit drive-thru convenience grocer in Chester and Delaware counties in the Philadelphia area, is launching chef-made ready-to-eat meals as part of its offerings, which also include groceries and premium Swiss milk and drinks.

Company Chef Justin Vignola, director of fresh food, has created “better for you” healthy dinners using his own recipes.

“I wanted to prepare unique recipes that use our customers’ favorite Swiss products, to bring something bold and different to the table. I am proud to serve these meals to your family, as well as my own,” Vignola says.

The entrees, priced at $7.99, include: Breaded Chicken Tenders; Pulled Pork; Sausage & Peppers; Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf; Beef Meatballs with Marinara; Meat Lasagna; Honey Mustard Salmon; Roasted Turkey Breast; Chicken Vegetable Lo Mein; and Macaroni & Cheese, made with Swiss Premium Milk, cheddar and mozzarella.

Side dishes, priced at $4.99, include Nachos; Tortilla Chips paired with nacho cheese, salsa and pickled jalapenos; Yukon Mashed Potatoes; Garlic Green Beans; and Veggie Egg Rolls.