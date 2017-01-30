Food Marketing Institute Installs 2017-20 Board Of Directors

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) introduced nine new members to its board of directors during its annual meeting at the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference, which wrapped up Monday in Scottsdale, Arizona. FMI Board Chairman Kevin Davis, chairman and CEO of Bristol Farms, announced the appointments:

New directors (three-year term)

• Michele Buck, The Hershey Co.

• Albert Carey, PepsiCo Inc.

• Tim Figge, Hussmann Corp.

• Laura Karet, Giant Eagle Inc.

• Kees Kruythoff, Unilever

• David Mitchell, Mitchell Grocery Corp.

• Lori Mitchell-Keller, SAP

New chairman’s appointees (one-year term)

• David Bullard, Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Co. Inc.

• Eric Claus, Save-A-Lot Ltd.

• Michael Sleeper, Imperial Distributors Inc.

The goal of the FMI Board is to promote and carry out the objectives and purposes of FMI; to represent the total and varied membership of FMI; to establish major policies for FMI; to demonstrate a model of an active, participative and sharing membership; to appoint the president; and to provide industry leadership.

A full member listing of FMI’s board can be found here.