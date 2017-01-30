The Hershey Co. Takes Home Industry Relations Award

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) over the weekend during its Midwinter Executive Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, recognized The Hershey Co. by giving two of its industry veterans an award celebrating excellence in trading partner relations and consumer and community service.

J.P. Bilbrey, president, CEO and chairman of the board, and Tom Joyce, retired VP of global customer and industry affairs, received the FMI William H. Albers Award. Representing one of the company’s leading customers, Kroger EVP of Retail Operations Fred Morganthall paid tribute to their collaborative approach to business, saying in a testimonial, “Gentlemen, as individuals you have each made significant contributions to our industry; but together, you formed a standard-setting team for retailer-supplier relations.

The Hershey Co. is a global confectionery leader. Based in Hershey, Pennsylvania, it has revenues of more than $7.1 billion. Hershey offers confectionery products under more than 80 brand names. The company and its executives are strategic advisors to the global food, beverage and retail trade associations.

FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin said, “In food retail circles, the name The Hershey Co. has become synonymous with trusted partner; the dependable quality of its products being matched by the reliable caliber of its leadership and its steadfast nurture of the retailer relationship. Each in his own unique way and collectively, J.P. and Tom have made sure the Hershey commitment to community support and trading partner excellence isn’t something just described with words but instead is a tangible reality experienced each day.”

Bilbrey serves as chairman of the board of directors of The Hershey Co. as well as a member of the Colgate-Palmolive Co. Board of Directors and the Kansas State University Business School Advisory Council. He recently served his tenure as chairman of the Grocery Manufacturers Association’s executive board. Joyce, a 34-year veteran of the company, served as VP of customer and industry affairs since October 2004. In addition to his tenure at The Hershey Co., Joyce played an integral role at FMI, offering his strategic insights on the FMI Industry Collaboration Council, FMI’s convention planning committees and the FMI Wholesaler Supplier Advisory Council.