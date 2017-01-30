Wakefern’s Colalillo Recognized With Innovation Award

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) over the weekend honored Joe Colalillo, president of ShopRite of Hunterdon County Inc. and chairman and CEO of Wakefern Food Corp., with its Wegman Award for exercising entrepreneurial leadership in the design of retail strategies and imaginative merchandising. The award was presented during the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin said, “Joe is a champion of new ideas—he has consistently embraced new industry initiatives that empower businesses to better serve the consumer. For instance, Joe was a leading proponent of the food safety training program, SafeMark, ensuring all of his employees were trained and certified. Joe is a straight talking, honest broker of goods and services and he inspires our industry to maintain its relevance by his keen commitment to doing what is right for the customer.”

FMI says Colalillo is generous with both his time and counsel, serving on multiple boards and board-level committees, including the FMI Board of Directors and the Food Safety Committee. He has been recognized in the past for launching consumer-facing technologies, initiating seafood sustainability programs, cultivating associate engagement and implementing health and wellness solutions in ShopRite stores. Colalillo also is a member of one of FMI’s non-competitive share groups that exchanges new ideas to better their businesses, the industry and the communities which they serve.

A fellow share group member, CEO of Dorothy Lane Market Inc., and the 2013 winner of the FMI Wegman Award, Norman Mayne, said, “I can’t think of anyone more deserving than Joe to receive an award that is named in the honor of an industry icon, Robert Wegman.”

Colalillo has maintained his family-owned business, founded in the late 1940s by his father, Joseph A. Colalillo. The Colalillo family owns and operates three ShopRite stores in Flemington, Greenwich and Clinton, New Jersey, and together these stores employ more than 1,100 associates. In addition to his work with FMI, he offers his time to the New Jersey Food Council’s board of directors and received its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005.

Colalillo holds a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University. He and his wife Jeannie have two children.