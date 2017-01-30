Jack Walsh, Formerly With The Griffin Report, Passes Away

Mr. John D. Walsh, who was an ad sales representative for The Griffin Report of the Northeast prior to his retirement, passed away at his home in Plymouth, Massachusetts, surrounded by his family, on Jan. 22. Mr. Walsh had fought a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was 78.

“Jack,” as he was known to friends and family, was born Sept. 20, 1938, in Boston, the son of John P. Walsh and Beatrice E. Walsh. He grew up in West Roxbury.

After graduating from high school in 1956, Mr. Walsh attended Providence College and enrolled in the Army’s Reserve Officer Training Program. Upon graduating from Providence in 1960, he became an officer in the Army Transportation Corps, earning the rank of first lieutenant. He left the Army in 1962 to enroll at Yale University, where he earned a master’s degree in business administration. He then embarked on a career in marketing in the food industry, holding positions at a variety of companies, including General Foods, Ocean Spray, New Morning Cereals and most recently, The Griffin Report of the Northeast, a publication of Shelby Publishing Co. He spent 13 years with The Griffin Report, according to Kevin Griffin, publisher. He retired in June 2015.

According to Mr. Walsh’s obituary, “Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to all. He brightened the lives of everyone who knew him with his kindness, generosity and his wicked sense of humor. He was an avid runner, enjoyed biking with family and friends, and spending time in nature, especially at Duxbury Beach. He most loved being at home spending time with his family.”

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia (Creeden) Walsh; daughter, Melissa Walker of Duxbury; son and daughter-in-law, John and Maureen Walsh of Boxborough; son and daughter-in-law, Brendan and Gabriela Walsh of Concord; brother and sister-in-law, William and Sandy Walsh of Cheshire, Connecticut; and five grandchildren (the sixth is due in March).

He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Walsh of Quincy.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. Mary’s Rectory, 313 Court Street, Plymouth. Friends and family are invited to gather beforehand at Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth, at 10 a.m. and walk together to the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Walsh’s memory may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center or Cranberry Hospice.