The J.M. Smucker Co. plans to build an additional Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwiches manufacturing facility in Longmont, Colorado, near Denver. Construction will start this spring with production expected to begin in 2019.

The new facility will help meet growing demand for Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwiches, which are pre-made frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that consumers simply thaw and serve, according to the Ohio-based company. The Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwiches brand has grown from approximately $10 million in annual sales in 2000 to a $200 million business today and ended fiscal 2016 with its 17th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in U.S. retail sales.

The company says the new Longmont facility will complement its Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwiches manufacturing facility in Scottsville, Kentucky, which will continue to produce up to two million sandwiches per day.

“The Smucker’s Uncrustables brand is one of our fastest growing brands, as consumers seek nutritious snacks and meal solutions for the whole family,” said President and CEO Mark Smucker. “This new plant to be built at the foot of the Rockies will ensure we can continue to meet increasing demand across the country. We are thrilled to build our first manufacturing facility in Colorado and greatly appreciate the support we have received for this exciting project from officials representing Longmont, Weld County and the state of Colorado. We look forward to being part of the growing, greater Denver community.”

With a total potential investment of $340 million, the Longmont facility will be constructed in two phases over multiple years. Phase one includes up to an initial $200 million investment to construct and operate the new facility, with an opportunity to invest an additional $140 million for phase two expansion, dependent on product demand. The facility will have approximately 250 employees when phase one is complete and up to 500 employees in total with the completion of phase two.

Construction of the Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwiches manufacturing facility in Longmont is contingent on the approval of tax and business incentives and the closing of the transaction to purchase the real property where the facility will be located.