Asian supermarket chain 99 Ranch Market has opened its flagship East Coast store—at 561 U.S. 1 in Edison, New Jersey. The store debuted last month in a former Pathmark unit in the Wick Shopping Plaza. The Pathmark closed in 2015 after the failure of A&P.

The 60,000-s.f. Edison store underwent a full interior remodel. It features “comfortable grocery shopping, with the widest, most competitive and most impressive selection of items, from food to home electronics,” according to the company.

“We are committed to running a successful supermarket chain with quality products and talented team members to assist along the way,” 99 Ranch says in a statement about its New Jersey debut.

The grocer plans to open its next Garden State stores in Jersey City and Hackensack.

Until now, California-based 99 Ranch chain has grown only in the West, with more than 40 stores in California, Nevada, Texas and Washington State. It plans to soon make its way to Oregon, making a debut in that state this spring in a former 43,000-s.f. Albertsons store at SW Greenway and Hall Boulevard in Beaverton, according to Maj Development.

99 Ranch, operated by Tawa Supermarket Inc., was founded in 1984, with its first store in Westminster (Little Saigon), California.