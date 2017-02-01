Topco Implements Solution To Drive Sales For Members

Topco Associates is joining forces with Symphony EYC, a provider of software and services for retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers, to provide Topco member retailers with insights and reports to help drive ID store sales.

The companies say they will be able to deliver an aggregated set of customer data across multiple member retailers that can be shared with their consumer packaged goods partners, allowing Topco members and CPG partners to design and run better programs that ultimately deliver higher sales. In addition, Topco says it will further leverage customer insights into its own-brand label business supporting its member retailers.

Symphony EYC and Topco will provide members with access to segmentation solutions and innovative cloud-based category management capabilities. Additionally, Topco says members will benefit from:

• Increased ID store sales due to better customer insights driving better plans;

• Improved partnership and support from CPGs using the retailers’ customer data;

• Ability to drive scale; and

• Stronger private label offerings developed using customer insights.

“Together, we will deliver scalable customer insights that will further strengthen the retailers and allow CPG partners to effectively leverage this valuable information to drive their results as well. We view this partnership with Symphony EYC as another opportunity for our members to collaborate and achieve greater value. By collectively leveraging Symphony EYC’s customer-centric insights and reporting, we’re creating richer insights and helping Topco members better understand consumers and their buying decisions,” said Topco President and CEO Randy Skoda.