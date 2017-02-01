Tostitos Releases ‘Party Safe’ Bag Ahead Of Super Bowl

Frito-Lay’s Tostitos brand has created a limited-edition “Party Safe” bag for the Super Bowl this weekend that can detect when someone has been drinking. It also can help consumers get home safely via Uber.

The special bag is equipped with a sensor that’s connected to a micro-controller that is pre-calibrated to detect small traces of alcohol on a person’s breath. If alcohol is detected, the sensor turns red and forms the image of a steering wheel, along with an Uber code and a “Don’t drink and drive” message.

The bag also uses communication technology, allowing consumers to tap the bag with their phone to call a ride. Along with Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Tostitos is offering $10 off an Uber ride during and after the Feb. 5 Super Bowl.

“Our goal is to remove 25,000 cars from the roads that Sunday evening,” said Jennifer Saenz, Frito-Lay’s chief marketing officer. “Whether watching the Big Game at a friend’s house or at a local bar, a safe home is just a few easy steps away. By simply entering a participating Tostitos UPC code in the Uber app, fans nationwide can receive $10 off an Uber ride.”

The promotional code for $10 off an Uber ride is only available on the day of the game.