Trader Joe’s Plans To Open Jacksonville Store Later This Year

Trader Joe’s has signed a lease for a new location in Jacksonville, Florida, in the Mandarin neighborhood at 11112 San Jose Boulevard inside the Claire Lane Shopping Center. The approximately 13,700-s.f. unit is scheduled to open in the second half of 2017. It will be second Trader Joe’s in the area; the first opened several yearsa ago at 4180 S. 3rd Street in Jacksonville Beach.

Trader Joe’s carries an array of domestic and imported foods and beverages, including artisan breads, Arabica bean coffees, international frozen entrées, 100% juices, fresh crop nuts, deli items, vitamins and more. Stores also offer customers the basics, “like milk and eggs, at honest, low prices,” according to the Monrovia, California-based grocery chain.

Trader Joe’s offers about 4,000 items under the Trader Joe’s private label, which includes Trader José’s salsas, Trader Ming’s fried rice, Trader Giotto’s marinara sauces and many other specialty items. The company says it buys from manufacturers wherever possible, not through distributors, and introduces about a dozen new items each month.

The grocer operates 460 stores in 41 states.