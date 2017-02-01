Vermont Creamery One Of Eight In State To Win 2017 Good Food Award

For the second time in two years, Vermont Creamery has been recognized for superlative quality and responsible cheesemaking with a Good Food Award for its flagship aged goat cheese, Bonne Bouche. The company is one of eight Vermont food producers to win the Good Food Award in 2017.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be a Good Food Award recipient,” said Allison Hooper, co-founder of Vermont Creamery. “It is a true testament to our entire team’s commitment to transparency and innovation as we continue to grow our business and perfect our craft.”

The 2017 Good Food Awards winners were announced Jan. 20 at a gala awards ceremony at the historic Herbst Theater in San Francisco, California. From the 2,059 entries from nearly every state, 193 winners passed rigorous vetting to confirm they met specific Good Food Awards standards around sound agricultural practices, sourcing transparency and good animal husbandry.

Introduced in 2001, Bonne Bouche is made with fresh pasteurized goats’ milk from family farms. The curd is carefully hand ladled, lightly sprinkled with ash and aged just long enough to develop a rind. After about 10 days, the cheeses are packaged in their crates and sent to market where they continue to age up to 80 days.

Other 2017 Good Food Award winners from Vermont are Big Picture Farm won for its Farmstead Chocolate Covered Caramels; Spring Brook Farm for its Reading cheese; Grafton Village Cheese for its Bear Hill cheese; Green Jam Man for its Honey Sage Pear Jam; Sumptuous Syrups of Vermont for its Sumptuous Farm to Bar Tart Cherry Rich Simple Syrup; Vermont Amber Organic Toffee for its Fennel Seed Toffee; and Fat Toad Farm for its Vanilla Bean Goats’ Milk Caramel Sauce.