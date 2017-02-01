Whole Foods Market’s new multi-level flagship store in Midtown Atlanta is expected to open early next year. The 72,000-s.f. unit is part of the second phase of The Related Group’s new luxury, mixed-use residential tower located at West Peachtree and 14th Street; it’s currently under construction by Balfour Beatty and will anchor the 39-story tower.

Situated in the gateway to Atlanta’s Arts District, Piedmont Park and the Midtown business district, the Whole Foods Market store will include a pub, microbrewery, cooking school, a variety of food venues and a rooftop patio bar with views of the city. The store will be easily accessible for residents, and feature green spaces and sustainability objectives set forth by the Midtown Eco-District, according to developers.

“Balfour Beatty is proud to be a part of this highly-anticipated addition to Midtown Atlanta,” said Mike Macon, VP and business unit leader of Balfour Beatty’s Georgia operation. “Our project teams are already hard at work on the adjacent 39-story tower, and this next phase represents another chapter in our growth in the Atlanta marketplace.”

Designed by architecture firm Phillips Partnership Inc., the project is scheduled for final completion in first quarter 2018.