  • Search 
    search
Home
Home Page Slider

New Multi-Level Level Flagship Whole Foods Market Coming To Midtown Atlanta

Posted by
Date:
in: Home Page Slider, Southeast, Store News
Leave a comment
midtown whole foods

Rendering courtesy of Phillips Partnership Inc.

Whole Foods Market’s new multi-level flagship store in Midtown Atlanta is expected to open early next year. The 72,000-s.f. unit is part of  the second phase of The Related Group’s new luxury, mixed-use residential tower located at West Peachtree and 14th Street; it’s currently under construction by Balfour Beatty and will anchor the 39-story tower.

Situated in the gateway to Atlanta’s Arts District, Piedmont Park and the Midtown business district, the Whole Foods Market store will include a pub, microbrewery, cooking school, a variety of food venues and a rooftop patio bar with views of the city. The store will be easily accessible for residents, and feature green spaces and sustainability objectives set forth by the Midtown Eco-District, according to developers.

“Balfour Beatty is proud to be a part of this highly-anticipated addition to Midtown Atlanta,” said Mike Macon, VP and business unit leader of Balfour Beatty’s Georgia operation. “Our project teams are already hard at work on the adjacent 39-story tower, and this next phase represents another chapter in our growth in the Atlanta marketplace.”

Designed by architecture firm Phillips Partnership Inc., the project is scheduled for final completion in first quarter 2018.

Tags:

About The Author

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *