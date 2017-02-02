Hickory, North Carolina-based Alex Lee Inc., parent company of Lowes Foods as well as wholesaler Merchants Distributors Inc., is launching a new worksite wellness program designed to improve the health and fitness of its employees.

Alex Lee employees will now be able to personalize their fitness experience by selecting from a variety of classes—from boot camp to yoga—at local studios that best fit their needs and schedules. The employer-sponsored classes will be offered through Peerfit, a digital platform designed to help companies create a culture of wellness.

“Our employees are the cornerstone of our company, and we want to promote their health and well-being,” said Robert Vipperman, Alex Lee’s SVP of human resources and innovation. “This customized program is designed to increase participation—and enjoyment—in wellness activities. At Alex Lee, we want to unleash the full energy and talents of our employees, and we think Peerfit supports this goal.”

Alex Lee says Peerfit is just the newest perk for its employees. The company provides onsite wellness benefits, including health coaches, massages and year-round fitness challenges, in addition to Aetna health insurance.

Peerfit is being rolled out to 3,000 of the company’s full-time employees in Hickory, Wilmington and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina, before being expanded companywide to approximately 10,000 employees by the end of 2017.

“Active employees are happier, healthier and more productive,” said Peerfit CEO Edward J. Buckley III. “We’re excited to help one of the Carolinas’ largest private employers develop a culture of fitness for their employees by providing an easy way to participate in Alex Lee’s workplace wellness program with their co-workers, friends and families.”