Minnesota Grocers Association Honors Its 2017 Legislator Of The Year

The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) has presented its 2017 MGA Legislator of the Year Award to Sen. Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa). The award, given each year to a lawmaker who demonstrates outstanding commitment to the retail food industry, was presented at the group’s annual legislative dinner last month in St. Paul.

Gazelka was honored for his work last session in advocating for the industry’s priorities. His steadfast commitment to the state’s food industry by promoting proactive industry priorities was unwavering during the legislative session, according to MGA.

As a member of the Senate Taxes Committee, Gazelka worked to advance tax relief for the industry. He authored nearly all of industry’s tax provisions, such as a phaseout of the State General Levy, a vendor collection allowance, estate tax reform and sales and use tax exemption on capital equipment for prepared food. As a business owner, Gazelka understands the impact legislation can have on a business’s bottom line and is truly a champion of industry, says MGA.

“He continually provides the voice of reason on controversial issues, and we are glad to call him a friend,” the group says.

MGA President Jamie Pfuhl notes, “Sen. Gazelka supports common sense policies that create job growth and spur economic activity. He has shown extraordinary leadership in recognizing the need for competitive fairness, a level playing field for business and supporting long term prosperity. A free marketplace that does not place undue burdens on local businesses helps our neighbors keep their shopping baskets full. The industry is honored to have a legislator with his vision on our side.”