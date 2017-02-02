  • Search 
    search
Home
Association News

Minnesota Grocers Association Honors Its 2017 Legislator Of The Year

Posted by
Date:
in: Association News, Home Page Slider, Midwest
Leave a comment
MGA Board Chairman Mark Collier, Sen. Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa) and MGA President Jamie Pfuhl.

MGA Board Chairman Mark Collier, Sen. Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa) and MGA President Jamie Pfuhl.

The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) has presented its 2017 MGA Legislator of the Year Award to Sen. Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa). The award, given each year to a lawmaker who demonstrates outstanding commitment to the retail food industry, was presented at the group’s annual legislative dinner last month in St. Paul.

Gazelka was honored for his work last session in advocating for the industry’s priorities. His steadfast commitment to the state’s food industry by promoting proactive industry priorities was unwavering during the legislative session, according to MGA.

As a member of the Senate Taxes Committee, Gazelka worked to advance tax relief for the industry. He authored nearly all of industry’s tax provisions, such as a phaseout of the State General Levy, a vendor collection allowance, estate tax reform and sales and use tax exemption on capital equipment for prepared food. As a business owner, Gazelka understands the impact legislation can have on a business’s bottom line and is truly a champion of industry, says MGA.

“He continually provides the voice of reason on controversial issues, and we are glad to call him a friend,” the group says.

MGA President Jamie Pfuhl notes, “Sen. Gazelka supports common sense policies that create job growth and spur economic activity. He has shown extraordinary leadership in recognizing the need for competitive fairness, a level playing field for business and supporting long term prosperity. A free marketplace that does not place undue burdens on local businesses helps our neighbors keep their shopping baskets full. The industry is honored to have a legislator with his vision on our side.”

Tags:

About The Author

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *