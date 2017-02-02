Whole Foods Market Adds Mochi Cases To Select Stores

Whole Foods Market is now offering self-serve mochi ice cream cases in some U.S. stores, including at its Austin, Texas, flagship store and at units in Wheaton, Illinois, and Fremont, California. The grocer’s three 365 by Whole Foods Market stores also feature mochi cases.

The popular Japanese-American dessert is made by covering bite-sized balls of ice cream with a sweet Japanese rice dough.

“We offer a variety of seasonally-driven (packaged) mochi ice cream flavors in roughly half of our stores, and it’s been a successful program that we plan on expanding,” said Andy Sasser, coordinator of culinary operations at Whole Foods Market.

Individual mochi ice creams are available in self-serve cases and shoppers can choose from a variety of flavors, including chocolate, mango and matcha green tea. Prices may vary slightly from store to store but are about $2 per ball.