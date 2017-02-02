Natural Grocers’ Second Vancouver Store Will Open Feb. 15

Natural Grocers will open a second Vancouver, Washington, store on Feb. 15. The new 15,000-s.f. unit is located at 311 SE 192nd Avenue and will mark the Colorado-based company’s third location in the state; the other is in Spokane. Natural Grocer also plans to debut a new Portland, Oregon, store this spring.

Natural Grocers says its stores feature fresh produce that is 100% USDA Certified Organic, other organic and natural products, and a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products. The stores also include a nutritional health coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public.

Natural Grocers operates more than 130 stores in 19 states.