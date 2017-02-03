Dollar General Corp. said Friday that it intends to create approximately 10,000 new jobs this year as the result of 1,000 planned new store openings and two new state-of-the-art distribution centers. The locations of those stores and DCs were not immediately available. The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company operates more than 13,000 stores nationwide.

According to a company press release, the creation of these approximately 10,000 new jobs will be a roughly 9 percent overall increase to its workforce and mark the largest one-year employee increase through organic store and distribution center growth in the company’s 78-year history.

“Dollar General looks forward to welcoming new employees who want to grow with us as we expand throughout the states we serve,” said CEO Todd Vasos. “These new jobs reflect the organization’s commitment to seize growth opportunities and further deliver Dollar General’s value proposition of everyday low prices on quality merchandise to customers in 1,000 new locations in 2017. Since joining Dollar General in 2008, I’ve had the privilege to see the company grow from approximately 72,000 employees to more than 130,000 anticipated employees by end of the 2017 fiscal year. It really is an exciting time to be a Dollar General employee.”

Added Bob Ravener, Dollar General’s EVP and chief people officer, “This year’s continued growth presents numerous opportunities for candidates looking to begin and develop their careers at one of America’s fastest-growing retailers. Candidates should look to Dollar General as a great career choice for numerous factors, including our variety of training and development programs, focus on internal advancement within the company and mission of ‘Serving Others.’”