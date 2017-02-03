Giant Food of Landover, Maryland, will reopen its Fairfax, Virginia, store on Feb. 9 following a remodel. The 49,000-s.f. unit at 10653 Braddock Road is part of a broader renovation project for University Mall Shopping Center.

“Giant Food is excited to unveil and introduce our new University Mall store to our Fairfax and George Mason University communities,” said Giant of Landover President Gordon Reid. “Our newly-renovated store will help customers save money, save time and eat well, while also providing them with a premier shopping experience.”

The store features an enhanced deli department, a highlight of the new store, according to the grocer. Customized as a one-stop shop for ready-made meal options, the department includes a 20-foot cheese table, sushi bar and a large selection of prepared food items for the busy college student or family that needs quick meal solutions, according to the grocer. The department also boasts a selection of hot and cold prepared food, a fresh-squeezed orange juice machine and a fresh-cut fruit and vegetable selection.

Additionally, the store features new pick-point technology for its full-service pharmacy. Designed to create a more efficient method of retrieving prescriptions, the technology limits the amount of time a pharmacist spends looking for a customer’s filled prescription.

The updated store features additional time-saving technology, including “Scan It!” hand-held devices that allow customers to scan and bag their groceries while they shop. In addition, the store provides customers with a full-service Starbucks café, a robust craft beer and wine selection, new décor as well a full offering of natural and organic products.

Giant Food operates 167 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia.