Grocers Recalibrate Strategies To Optimize Promotional Relevancy

The world of food marketing and advertising is rapidly changing. Consumers no longer have a singular path to purchase. For food retailers, this means being at the crossroads of as many of their research and purchase decisions as possible to drive traffic and sales. It also means choosing wisely when allocating efforts across traditional, mobile, digital and social platforms. Increasingly, it is the shoppers who are in control, dictating how, where and when they want grocery communications, and the demand for relevant content is key. Food retailers are faced with spreading their budgets across an ever-widening number of marketing vehicles, carefully weighing how to best apply their resources—both time and money. The paper circular continues to be the most widely used form of grocery advertising, but for how long? Millennials are driving the shift to digital, but what are the top platforms to drive engagement?

Nearly 70 food retailers, ranging from one-store operators to some of the nation’s largest grocers, shared their practices and insights on circulars, direct mail, social/digital media and loyalty programs in the Aptaris, dunnhumby and Topco “Advertising and Promotional Practices 2017” study. The report provides an in-depth review of the various practices as they stand today with a look at expected changes in the coming years.

Some of the major findings of the report include:

• A new face for the old circular—In the next three years, the majority of grocers expect the item count per page to remain relatively unchanged. However, significant changes to the item type are expected, with a greater allocation to perishables, private brands and deli/fresh prepared. These shifts closely follow sales trends and merchandising/branding strategies among retailers, with many increasing space and product allocation in perimeter departments relative to center store. In terms of the number of pages, grocers mostly anticipate a similar or lower page count. And while few grocers expect changes to the current weekly distribution frequency, most anticipate reduced circulation.

• Invest in marketing to build the bridge to future engagement—Marketing budgets are stable at 1.25 percent of sales. Keeping in mind that many retailers are struggling to maintain same-store sales in the current deflationary environment, this means most marketing departments have the same or less funds to allocate year over year. Yet there is an ever-widening number of marketing vehicles to consider. Budget allocation to the print circular is expected to fall, but most retailers anticipate continued usage in the next five years. Reduced budget allocation is predicated by nine out of 10 retailers for the next five years, but only 10.4 percent expect to no longer run a circular at that time. The budget savings, however, are not necessarily reapplied to other marketing vehicles. In fact, fewer than half of food retailers plan to redirect all budget savings and instead see it as a way to save. Yet, communicating with shoppers in new ways is crucial to future consumer engagement and loyalty.

• Digital circular serves as important first step in online engagement—Most medium and large chains have a digital circular, but the level of sophistication varies widely. Larger retailers, operating upwards of 50 stores, are much more likely to offer an interactive version that is searchable, clickable for each item, linked to recipes and connected to an online list generating or ordering tool. With shoppers increasingly moving their planning and shopping online, digital sophistication is important to omnichannel success. IRI found that the average shopper spends six hours per day online, be it on computers, tablets or their phones.

Digital, social and mobile media play an opportunistic role in CPG shopping behavior. The good news is that consumers are more likely to search retailer sites than they are to visit manufacturers’ sites, offering retailers an important gateway to connect with shoppers pre-, during and post-visit. To date, social media is less influential in shopping, but is a critical partner in education and meal planning that sets the table for overall sales, according to IRI shopper research. Millennials are the trailblazers of online shopping and planning. They are more likely to research recipes online, compare prices and purchase online, and digital circulars are an important way to connect with the largest shopper group.

• Test and learn along with CPG—Trade funding, including TPR and other vendor funds, have traditionally been tied to circulars and other print media. Larger retailers are finding that the CPG community is increasingly willing to shift funds, or even have separate funds, to run digital and social campaigns. It is important for the industry to build measurable goals tied to sales in order to develop an optimal ROI for digital and social efforts and to test and learn together.

• Plan, execute, evaluate and adapt—Many food retailers still are investing in social, mobile and digital tactically, not strategically. However, those with greater budget allocation and digital/social presence are much more likely to measure the effectiveness of their efforts in terms of engagement and driving sales, by tracking metrics such as promotional lift and usage statistics. These retailers continuously adapt their communications and strategies to optimize consumer engagement as they move from paper to digital.

• One size fits no one—Consumers are demanding relevant content, but only 35.8 percent of companies use segmentation in their print pieces (although it is much more common among regional and national chains). Additionally, this picture may change rapidly, with 42.4 percent looking to start segmented print outreach in the next two years to create circulars and other promotional outreach that is targeted to regional or even local audiences. Demographics are the top driver of segmentation, followed by past purchases. In digital, 39.2 percent of companies use targeted outreach, and 44.8 percent expect to have that capability in the next two years. In digital, past purchase history is the top driver, followed by demographics.

• Opportunity gaps exist in social media—Handled primarily in-house or in combination with an outside agency, food retailers predominantly focus on Facebook and Twitter. Measuring likes, shares and click-through rates is the chief way to test success. The more engaged companies also leverage Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube to communicate with their shoppers. When comparing retailer presence vs. total shopper usage of various platforms, grocers have an important opportunity to grow social engagement across vehicles.

• Loyalty cards can be an important gateway to engagement beyond the circular—Roughly four in 10 companies offer loyalty programs. Most prevalent among larger food retailers, this translates into nearly two-thirds of stores. Loyalty retailers have above-average transaction sizes and emphasize technology integration, digital/mobile and social, targeted print outreach and greater levels of sophistication.

Source: The 2017 Promotional and Advertising Practices Study published by Aptaris, dunnhumby and Topco and conducted by 210 Analytics. To receive a free copy of the full results, email Rich Keiser at rkeiser@goaptaris.com.

