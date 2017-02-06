The Boston Beer Co.’s president and CEO, Martin Roper, plans to retire in 2018 after leading the company for more than 17 years. The board of directors has created a search committee and retained Korn Ferry to assist in identifying and evaluating the best candidates to succeed Roper as CEO.

Roper was appointed Boston Beer’s CEO in January 2001 and has been president of the company since December 1999, after having served as its COO since April 1997. He joined Boston Beer as VP of manufacturing and business development in September 1994.

“I have advised the board of directors of my intentions a year in advance to assure a very smooth transition and a full and thorough search process for my replacement,” said Roper. “I remain fully engaged and committed to leading the business as CEO until a successor is found and a seamless transition is completed. I am incredibly proud of everything that the employees of Boston Beer have accomplished and believe our future is very bright.”

Founder and Chairman Jim Koch said, “The board has been discussing Martin’s plans for over a year. We are appreciative that his continued commitment to Boston Beer affords us the time to conduct a comprehensive search for his successor, while continuing to make progress against our 2017 business objectives.

“Our performance under Martin’s stewardship has been incredible, and I am very grateful for his leadership, partnership and friendship over the last 22 years, during which the company has grown eightfold,” added Koch. “With the strong leadership team he has built, we are set up for success, and I am confident we will find a very capable CEO to step into his big shoes and lead Boston Beer into the future.”