Connecticut Foodshare President Abruptly Resigns

James Arena-DeRosa has resigned his position as president and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare, citing personal reasons. Board Chair Jack Hackendorn will serve as interim president and CEO; the organization already has begun the search for a new leader.

Conn.-Foodshare-ImageAndrea Obston, Connecticut Foodshare representative, said the work of Foodshare will continue uninterrupted under the existing senior leadership team, with support from donors and volunteers. She said the organization remains financially strong and dedicated to leading the movement to solve hunger and making sure all members of our community get all of the food they need.

Foodshare is Greater Hartford’s regional food bank, providing 11.5 million meals through 300 local programs each year.

