El Rio Grande Latin Market Opens New Store In Mesquite, Texas

El Rio Grande Latin Market will host a grand opening for its ninth store in Mesquite, Texas, on Wednesday. The 48,000-s.f. full-service supermarket is located at 2106 N. Galloway Avenue between Galloway and Highway 80. The grocery chain, founded in 2005, serves the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

The company says the new market places an emphasis on fresh produce, health and wellness, and quality—increasing access to fresh, healthy and traditional Latino foods for the community. In addition, the store is expected to create about 200 new jobs.

The Mesquite store features healthy alternatives from fresh fruits and juices in its Palapa department to traditional “Carnitas” and spices, as well as a full complement of traditional Latino-inspired dishes in its Cocina and hundreds of additional items throughout.

The store also boasts full-service fresh meat and seafood departments, a full from-scratch bakery department with traditional Hispanic fresh breads like conchas, bolillos, marranitos and empanadas, and a produce department that focuses on supporting local growers.

On Wednesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., followed by tastings, vendor samplings, sales and giveaways, as well as a live Mariachi performance.