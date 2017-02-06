Woman, Burned And Blinded As Teen, Hired As Greeter At VERC C-Store

Chinonye “Chi Chi” Omeje, a native Nigerian who was burned and blinded as a teenager, has been hired as a greeter for a VERC convenience store. Omeje joins the company’s Randolph, Massachusetts, Mobil unit, on a part-time basis following a four-month internship.

Omeje was severely burned 10 years ago when, in her homeland of Nigeria, she had an epileptic seizure and fell face first into a cooking fire, spilling a pot of stew over her head. The accident left her blinded and facially disfigured. A Nigerian-born American who learned of Omeje’s plight while visiting a rural clinic intervened and helped bring Omeje and her mother to Milton, Massachusetts, in 2005. Over the past decade, several of the world’s top plastic surgeons have performed dozens of surgical procedures on the now 27-year-old, including a face transplant in 2009.

A graduate of the Perkins School for the Blind, Omeje interned at the VERC Randolph Mobil last September, quickly earning the admiration and respect of both VERC staff and customers. In addition to greeting customers, her new part-time post with VERC includes light cleaning duties.

“Chi Chi developed such wonderful relationships with customers during her internship last fall that, when she left for a month, people continually asked for her. We’re excited to have Chi Chi on our staff and look forward to seeing her thrive here,” said Barry Ahern, director of operations and human resources at VERC, noting that Omeje’s “amazing, positive attitude is powerful.”