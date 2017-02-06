Stu Siberski has joined JOH as an account manager and account executive in the company’s Mid-Atlantic division.

Siberski previously was with Acosta Sales & Marketing and Acme Markets. During his time at Acosta, he worked with Supervalu, Acme, Safeway Eastern, SNS Pittsburgh, Farm Fresh, Shoppers, Great Value, Giant Ahold, Weis, AWI, Mars, Burris Logistics and DPI Mid-Atlantic.

“Our business will benefit greatly from his strong background in market intelligence, retail operations and merchandising,” said JOH Mid-Atlantic EVP Pete Legambi.

Added President and COO Jon Saidnawey, “I am pleased Stu is coming aboard as our Mid-Atlantic business continues to grow. He brings prowess and 30 years of experience to JOH and provides thorough knowledge of the region.”