Natural and organics foods store Perelandra is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Located in New York City’s Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, the full-service store was founded by Steven Hoose “on quality, honesty, transparency and integrity,” according to a press release. Today, Roland Auer and Allison Buckingham—who joined Hoose as co-owners in 2010—continue Hoose’s mission at Perelandra, “ensuring it remains the purveyor of health and wellness for New Yorkers.”

“After 40 outstanding years we hope Perelandra continues to grow not only in size, but in its extensive selection of organic offerings to best serve our community,” said Hoose, company president. “Since the day I opened our doors the Perelandra team has remained committed to providing exceptional service and the best quality and selection of natural foods and products around. I can’t wait for what the next 40 years will bring.”

The 6,000-s.f. store at 175 Remsen Street offers more than 10,000 organic foods and products. It currently is undergoing renovations for a new expansion in its Kitchen & Juice Bar, working to create a broader and more diverse selection of natural prepared offerings for customers.